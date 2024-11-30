Sign inSubscribe
LPG prices rise by Rs 0.11 per kg in December

The price of a domestic LPG cylinder has risen by Rs. 1.32, while the price of a commercial cylinder has increased by Rs. 5.07 for December 2024

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has issued a notification announcing a slight increase in the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) for December 2024.

The price of a domestic LPG cylinder has risen by Rs. 1.32, while the price of a commercial cylinder has increased by Rs. 5.07 for December 2024.

According to OGRA, the production price of LPG has increased by Rs. 112.16 per metric ton, bringing the per-kilogram price to Rs. 254.30, up from Rs. 254.19. Consequently, the price of a domestic cylinder has increased from Rs. 2,999.47 to Rs. 3,000.79, while the cost of a commercial cylinder has risen from Rs. 11,540.33 to Rs. 11,545.41.

Chairman of the LPG Industries Association of Pakistan, Irfan Khokhar, criticized the government for failing to enforce official prices across the country. He accused the authorities of losing control, allowing the black market to thrive. “No LPG plant is providing LPG at the government’s fixed price. The mafia controls the market, and black marketing of LPG is at its peak,” Khokhar stated.

He lamented that small LPG dealers are bearing the brunt of hefty fines, while those involved in large-scale malpractice operate with impunity. “The government must ensure the supply of LPG at official prices from plants instead of penalizing small retailers,” he demanded.

Highlighting the essential nature of LPG, Khokhar said it remains a crucial fuel for low-income households, powering their cooking needs. However, the current price hikes have made LPG unaffordable for many, further burdening the already struggling poor.

 Pakistan is facing a severe natural gas crisis, with many areas unable to secure sufficient gas for cooking even two meals a day. LPG, as an affordable alternative, has the potential to bridge this gap. However, local production meets only 40 per cent of demand, forcing the country to rely on imported LPG for 60 pc of its needs.

Khokhar urged the government to prioritize the availability of LPG at official rates to provide relief to the masses. He also appealed to all LPG dealers to ensure compliance with OGRA’s price directives and help stabilize the market.

