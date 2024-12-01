Sign inSubscribe
First locally assembled Seres 3 EV rolled out

The Seres 3, priced at Rs. 8.39 million, comes with a complimentary 22kW charger

By Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: Regal Automobiles Industries Ltd (RAIL) marked a milestone in Pakistan’s automotive industry by launching the country’s first locally assembled electric SUV, the Seres 3, at its Lahore plant on Saturday.

The event, attended by top company officials, underscores Pakistan’s potential in embracing clean energy solutions and advancing electric mobility.

Adeel Usman, Managing Director of RAIL, highlighted this achievement as a testament to the automotive industry’s ability to drive Pakistan’s transition towards sustainable transportation. He added that the Seres 3 would redefine the local automotive landscape, positioning the nation as an emerging hub for electric mobility innovation.

The Seres 3, priced at Rs. 8.39 million, comes with a complimentary 22kW charger. Boasting a 49.34 kWh Lithium-Ion Battery, it delivers 160.9 horsepower, 300Nm of torque, and a range of 403 kilometers per charge (NEDC).

Its advanced features include a 10.25-inch HD touchscreen, electronic panoramic sunroof, multiple airbags, and smart driving modes like ECO and Sport.

The EV offers fast charging (20-80%) in 30 minutes and slow charging in 6 hours. Safety features include ABS, ESC, Lane Departure Warning, and Forward Collision Warning systems, ensuring a secure and modern driving experience.

With a focus on sustainability and innovation, the Seres 3 represents a critical step in Pakistan’s journey toward a greener future, aided by the government’s pro-EV policies. The launch reflects growing consumer demand for eco-friendly vehicles and opens new opportunities for the local automotive sector to compete globally.

