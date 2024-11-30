SBP injects Rs2.35 trillion into market through OMOs

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injected Rs2,350 billion into the market through reverse repo purchase and Shariah-compliant Mudarabah-based Open Market Operations (OMO).

According to OMO results issued by the SBP, the central bank conducted Open Market Operations for Reverse Repo Purchase (Injection) on November 29, 2024, for 7-day and 28-day tenors. It accepted a total amount of Rs2,100 billion through 15 bids.

For the 7-day tenor, the SBP received 15 bids amounting to Rs2,417.4 billion, with rates of return ranging from 15.05% to 15.10%. However, no bids were received for the 28-day tenor.

The central bank accepted Rs2,100 billion for the 7-day tenor at a 15.05% rate of return. Out of Rs705 billion offered at 15.05%, Rs387.6 billion was accepted on a pro-rata basis.

Additionally, the SBP conducted a Shariah-compliant Mudarabah-based Open Market Operation for the 7-day and 28-day tenors, injecting Rs250 billion into the market.

The central bank received five bids for the 7-day tenor, totaling Rs327.1 billion, with rates of return ranging from 15.08% to 15.12%. No bids were received for the 28-day tenor.

The SBP accepted Rs250 billion through three bids at a 15.08% rate of return. Out of Rs191 billion offered at 15.08%, Rs113.9 billion was accepted on a pro-rata basis.