Citi Pharma partners with Mersi Farma to establish advanced API plants in Indonesia

Citi Pharma Limited has announced a strategic partnership with Indonesia’s leading pharmaceutical company, Mersi Farma, to establish advanced Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) manufacturing facilities and expand nutraceutical product accessibility in Indonesia, according to a stock filing on Tuesday.

The partnership, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), aims to enhance self-reliance in API production and strengthen Indonesia’s healthcare infrastructure.

Under the agreement, Citi Pharma will set up two state-of-the-art API manufacturing facilities: a Paracetamol API Plant with a production capacity of 10,000 metric tons per annum and an Amoxicillin API Plant with a capacity of 1,800 metric tons per annum. These facilities, the first of their kind in Indonesia, will comply with Pharmaceutical Inspection Co-operation Scheme (PIC/S) standards, ensuring high-quality production while reducing reliance on imported APIs.

The partnership will also see joint investment and expertise deployment. Citi Pharma will contribute capital and advanced technology to establish world-class production capabilities, while Mersi Farma will utilize its operational network to oversee operations and optimize market distribution.

Additionally, Citi Pharma will introduce its nutraceutical product range to the Indonesian market, addressing the growing demand for health and wellness solutions. Mersi Farma will handle the marketing, sales, and distribution of these products through its established distribution framework.

This collaboration is expected to drive innovation in the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical sectors, enhance regional healthcare accessibility, and promote economic sustainability by fostering local industrial growth. The initiative represents a major step toward Indonesia’s self-sufficiency in API production.

Citi Pharma and Mersi Farma have pledged to make this partnership a model of excellence in pharmaceutical production and distribution. Further updates on milestones and progress will be shared as the collaboration advances.