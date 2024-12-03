Pakistan’s exports rise by 12.57% in five months of FY25

Pakistan’s exports increased by 12.57% during the first five months of the fiscal year 2024-25, reaching $13.691 billion, compared to $12.162 billion in the same period of FY24, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The trade deficit for this period narrowed by 7.39%, standing at $8.651 billion compared to $9.341 billion in the corresponding period last year.

Imports during July-November FY25 increased by 3.90% to $22.342 billion, up from $21.503 billion during the same period in FY24.

In November 2024, the trade deficit shrank by 18.60% year-on-year, standing at $1.589 billion compared to $1.952 billion in November 2023. Exports during November rose by 8.98% year-on-year to $2.804 billion from $2.573 billion in the same month last year. Imports in November declined by 2.92%, falling to $4.393 billion from $4.525 billion in November 2023.

On a month-on-month basis, the trade deficit widened slightly by 0.19%, reaching $1.589 billion in November compared to $1.586 billion in October 2024.

Exports in November dropped by 5.97% to $2.804 billion from $2.982 billion in October. Imports also fell by 3.83% in November, standing at $4.393 billion compared to $4.568 billion in October 2024.

The data reflects a mixed performance in the country’s trade sector, with exports showing significant growth but monthly fluctuations contributing to a slight widening of the trade gap in November.