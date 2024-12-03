Sign inSubscribe
Exports

Pakistan’s exports rise by 12.57% in five months of FY25

July-November trade deficit narrows by 7.39% amid higher exports, lower imports

By News Desk

Pakistan’s exports increased by 12.57% during the first five months of the fiscal year 2024-25, reaching $13.691 billion, compared to $12.162 billion in the same period of FY24, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). 

The trade deficit for this period narrowed by 7.39%, standing at $8.651 billion compared to $9.341 billion in the corresponding period last year.

Imports during July-November FY25 increased by 3.90% to $22.342 billion, up from $21.503 billion during the same period in FY24.

In November 2024, the trade deficit shrank by 18.60% year-on-year, standing at $1.589 billion compared to $1.952 billion in November 2023. Exports during November rose by 8.98% year-on-year to $2.804 billion from $2.573 billion in the same month last year. Imports in November declined by 2.92%, falling to $4.393 billion from $4.525 billion in November 2023.

On a month-on-month basis, the trade deficit widened slightly by 0.19%, reaching $1.589 billion in November compared to $1.586 billion in October 2024. 

Exports in November dropped by 5.97% to $2.804 billion from $2.982 billion in October. Imports also fell by 3.83% in November, standing at $4.393 billion compared to $4.568 billion in October 2024.

The data reflects a mixed performance in the country’s trade sector, with exports showing significant growth but monthly fluctuations contributing to a slight widening of the trade gap in November.

Previous article
UBL announces amalgamation with Silk Bank under share swap arrangement
Next article
Gold price in Pakistan for today, December 03, 2024
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.