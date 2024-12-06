Sign inSubscribe
Cordoba Financial Services secures new equity investment of up to 20%

Parent Company Cordoba Logistics & Ventures Limited confirms fundraising milestone

By News Desk

Cordoba Logistics & Ventures Limited (CLVL) has announced a significant development concerning its subsidiary, Cordoba Financial Services Limited (CFSL). In a notification sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), the company disclosed that CFSL has successfully raised new equity investment.

The investment, which amounts to up to 20% of the subsidiary’s shares, has already been credited to CFSL’s account. This equity infusion is expected to bolster CFSL’s financial strength and operational capacity, marking a key milestone in its growth trajectory.

This equity issuance aligns with Cordoba’s broader strategy to enhance the financial stability of its subsidiaries while attracting investor interest. The move underscores CFSL’s ability to secure backing, signalling confidence in its business model and future prospects.

The company’s official disclosure to the exchange highlighted the compliance with Section 96 of the Securities Act, 2015, and Clause 5.6.1 of the PSX Regulations, ensuring transparency in its financial dealings.

Cordoba Logistics & Ventures Limited operates from its headquarters in Lahore, and remains focused on advancing its diversified portfolio, including financial services through CFSL.

Further details regarding the investment partners or specific utilization of the funds have yet to be disclosed.

