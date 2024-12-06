Engro to acquire tower assets of Pakistan Mobile Communications Limited in $562.7 million deal

Engro Corporation Limited has entered into an Amalgamation Agreement with Pakistan Mobile Communications Limited (PMCL) for a Scheme of Arrangement involving the transfer of PMCL’s tower assets.

As part of the deal, Engro will guarantee the repayment of Deodar’s debt amounting to $375 million (PKR equivalent) and provide an additional $187.7 million (PKR equivalent) to PMCL.

By way of this Arrangement, PMCL’s tower assets housed under its wholly owned subsidiary, Deodar (Private) Limited, will vest into Engro Connect, a wholly owned subsidiary of Engro.

Engro Corporation shared this information with the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday in accordance with Sections 96 and 131 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Rule 5.6.1 of the Rule Book of the PSX.

“We are pleased to inform you that Engro Corporation Limited (“Engro”) has entered into an Amalgamation Agreement with Pakistan Mobile Communications Limited (“PMCL”) relating to a Scheme of Arrangement to be sanctioned by the Honorable High Court,” read the notice.

Engro’s existing tower count under Engro Enfrashare is 4,063 with an asset base of Rs69 billion or $250 million, translating into a per tower asset value of $61,545.

Engro said that this strategic partnership will help bridge the digital divide by allowing Mobile Network Operators to focus on delivering enhanced services, expanding coverage, and improving connectivity for its customers.

However, this Arrangement remains subject to corporate and regulatory approvals and sanction of the scheme by the Honorable High Court, it added.

Engro stated that it would continue to share material updates regarding the progress of the agreement with the Pakistan Stock Exchange and its stakeholders.