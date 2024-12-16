KP exceeds IMF targets with 44% revenue boost, claims CM Gandapur

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has claimed that his government has surpassed other provinces by achieving International Monetary Fund (IMF) targets, with a 44% increase in revenue collection over the past nine months.

Speaking to the media at the Chief Minister’s House, Gandapur said KP released more development funds in six months than previous governments managed in a year.

He highlighted his government’s focus on decentralising power to improve governance, citing the establishment of the Awami Complaints Portal, which has resolved 67% of public grievances to date.

The chief minister outlined other initiatives, including the formation of a specialised mining company for efficient resource management and the construction of a provincial power transmission line to channel electricity from local power plants.

Gandapur emphasised that these measures aim to strengthen KP’s economy and governance.