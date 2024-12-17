UK may consider free trade agreement with Pakistan, says envoy

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott indicated that the United Kingdom may consider a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Pakistan in the future, noting that the current trade volume of £4.1 billion is at its lowest and requires improvement.

Addressing a lecture titled “Pakistan-UK Relations in a New Era”, hosted by the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI), Marriott emphasised the enduring importance of Pakistan-UK relations, underscoring the deep-rooted ties both nations share despite the shifting global landscape and rising international competition.

She reaffirmed that Pakistan remains one of the UK’s most strategic partners, with both countries committed to expanding cooperation in a variety of areas, including trade, defense, education, climate change, and healthcare.

The British High Commissioner highlighted the growing military and defense collaboration, with a particular focus on counterterrorism efforts and peacekeeping missions. She commended Pakistan’s significant contributions to United Nations peacekeeping operations, stressing the country’s critical role in maintaining peace and stability in conflict-affected regions worldwide.

Marriott spoke about the significant contributions of the Pakistani community to British society, particularly in business, politics, and culture, and that individuals of Pakistani heritage have risen to influential positions within the UK’s political landscape. This has not only enhanced cultural and social connections between the two nations but also facilitated greater collaboration, with the diaspora serving as a bridge between Pakistan and the UK.

Marriott emphasised the significant number of Pakistani students who choose the UK as their destination for higher education. She underscored the value of these transnational exchanges, which enable Pakistani students to gain world-class education and expertise, with the expectation that they will return to Pakistan and contribute to the country’s development. Education was framed as a critical solution to some of Pakistan’s pressing challenges, including the alarming statistic that 26 million children remain out of school.

The High Commissioner also addressed the UK’s ongoing support for health initiatives in Pakistan, particularly in areas such as immunisation and family planning. She highlighted the importance of these initiatives in improving public health outcomes, noting that a stable and healthy population is key to Pakistan’s continued development.

One of the most urgent issues discussed was the impact of climate change, which poses an existential threat to Pakistan despite the country contributing less than 1% of global emissions.

Marriott outlined the severe risks Pakistan faces from climate-related disasters, including the potential for agricultural disruption and the inhabitability of parts of the country due to rising temperatures. She emphasised the need for both countries to adopt coordinated strategies to mitigate the effects of climate change, with a focus on adaptation and resilience building.

In her closing remarks, Marriott reinforced the notion that Pakistan and the UK share a common commitment to addressing global challenges, from the situation in Afghanistan to the pressing issue of climate change. She stressed the importance of continued collaboration between the two nations, not only to confront these challenges but also to prevent future conflicts from arising.

She expressed confidence in Pakistan’s role as a key player in regional and global peacebuilding efforts and highlighted the shared values of democracy, human rights, and governance that underpin the relationship between the two countries.