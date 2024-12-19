Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

After Germany, France raises concerns over challenges faced by its energy firms in Pakistan

Halmore IPP dispute escalates with arbitration notice citing coercion and discrimination

By Monitoring Desk

After Germany and the United Kingdom, France has voiced concerns over the difficulties its energy firms are encountering in Pakistan, Business Recorder reported citing sources close to the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Power.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) informed the SAPM on Power about a notification of a claim filed by Karim-ud-Din, owner of the Halmore power project. The claim alleges Pakistan’s breach of international obligations under the Bilateral Investment Treaty (BIT) and was filed through a Paris-based counsel.

The claim, addressed to the offices of the Prime Minister, the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, and other high-ranking officials, invokes Article 8 of the 1994 investment agreement between Pakistan and the United Kingdom. 

Under this provision, disputes that remain unresolved after three months can be referred to international arbitration, including forums such as the International Centre for the Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) or the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL).

At a bilateral meeting in Riyadh, French President Emmanuel Macron also discussed the matter with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who assured him of resolving the issues faced by French firms in the energy sector. 

Karim-ud-Din’s counsel, Banefatemi, has issued a written notification requesting settlement discussions under Article 8 of the BIT. If the dispute is not resolved amicably within three months, the matter may proceed to international arbitration. 

The notice also alleges coercion and discriminatory actions against Halmore, including threats to its CEO, placing the company’s future and the safety of its personnel at risk.

The MoFA has forwarded the notification to the Ministry of Commerce, the Board of Investment, and other relevant stakeholders for examination and appropriate action.

Sources said that Halmore and other privately owned Independent Power Producers (IPPs) have been targeted, while state-owned energy producers and Chinese-owned IPPs have not faced similar treatment. 

The German government had earlier raised issues regarding Rousch Power on behalf of Siemens, which have since been resolved. However, concerns raised by French firms and Halmore remain unaddressed.

Previous article
Foreign investors transfer $1.1 billion in profits, dividends abroad in five months
Next article
FBR officials empowered to seal premises, restrict bank accounts for non-filers
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Govt grapples with dollar crunch to buy oil amidst pending syndicated financing
Headlines

Foreign exchange rates in Pakistan for today, December 19, 2024

The Exchange Rates Committee of the Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Exchange rates bulletin on Thursday. 

Gold price in Pakistan for today, December 19, 2024

Pakistanis file 28,000 asylum applications to EU countries in a year: report

OGDCL commences oil and gas production at Kunnar West Well-3 in Sindh

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.