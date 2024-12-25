Dewan Farooque Motors to launch locally assembled electric truck in Pakistan

Dewan Farooque Motors Limited has announced plans to introduce the commercial electric truck ‘Kama’ in the local market soon.

Speaking to Independent Urdu, Kashif Riaz, Director of Projects at Dewan Farooque Motors, said that the Kama truck is based on the structure of the diesel-powered Shehzore truck. All its parts have arrived in Pakistan and will be assembled locally, with the official launch planned for the next quarter.

“Commercial trucks usually consume significant amounts of fuel, but transitioning to electric will reduce operating costs. This is a light commercial vehicle with a range of 300 kilometers and fast charging capability,” he said, adding that local assembly of this truck is set to begin in 2025.

While the price of the truck has not yet been disclosed, Riaz emphasized that it will offer considerable savings compared to fuel-powered alternatives.

In October, Dewan Farooque Motors dispatched the first lot of its locally assembled Honri EV electric vehicles to Eco-Green Motors Limited. Riaz noted, “Unlike other companies in Pakistan that import fully finished electric vehicles, Honri EV is the country’s first fully locally assembled electric vehicle.”

“In just two months, we have sold more than 100 units of the Honor EV,” he added.

Highlighting the potential in Pakistan’s automotive sector, Riaz pointed out that major manufacturers, including Toyota, Honda, Suzuki, and Changan, operate 14 factories capable of producing one million vehicles annually. However, these companies are currently producing only 300,000 vehicles per year.

“If these companies increase production by just 30%, an additional 200,000 to 250,000 vehicles could be produced annually,” Riaz stated.

He emphasized the importance of shifting to EVs, saying, “If these new vehicles are electric, Pakistan could gain international recognition and even earn carbon credits from the World Bank. This is a huge opportunity as we have the capacity, skilled workforce, and training to manufacture vehicles locally.”

He added that 100% of EVs could potentially be manufactured in Pakistan due to the availability of lithium and the capability to produce batteries domestically. “Electric vehicles don’t require engines or transmissions, and if we manufacture other parts locally, including batteries, we can also export them globally,” he explained.

Commenting on the government’s electric vehicle policy, Riaz called for more duty exemptions to encourage local production. “With greater support for local EV manufacturing, production could see a significant boost,” he said.