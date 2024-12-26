KSE-100 falls by 1.77% as broad-based selling pressure returns

The benchmark KSE-100 Index closed Thursday’s session at 110,423.32 points, reflecting a drop of 1,991.48 points or 1.77%. The index moved within a wide range of 2,621.72 points during the day, reaching an intraday high of 112,480.60 and a low of 109,858.88 points.

Trading activity saw a total volume of 274.82 million shares, with 23 companies advancing, 76 declining, and one remaining unchanged.

Among the top losers were Shell Pakistan (-6.98%), Pioneer Cement (-5.95%), Cherat Cement (-5.75%), GlaxoSmithKline (-5.67%), and Treet Corporation (-4.73%). Conversely, key gainers included Pakistan Goldleaf (+10.02%), TRG Pakistan (+9.87%), Pakistan General Insurance (+3.86%), Nestle Pakistan (+2.75%), and United Bank Limited (+2.67%).

In terms of index-point contributions, major draggers were Fauji Fertilizer (-259.05 points), Oil & Gas Development Company (-227.58 points), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (-191.25 points), Mari Petroleum (-167.91 points), and Lucky Cement (-149.94 points). Meanwhile, stocks that provided some support included UBL (+157.25 points), TRG (+79.60 points), MCB Bank (+60.11 points), Pakistan General Insurance (+18.04 points), and Nestle Pakistan (+14.85 points).

On Tuesday, the Pakistan Stock Exchange experienced significant volatility, swinging in both directions before ending sharply lower amid rollover and year-end selling pressure. The benchmark KSE-100 Index dropped by 1,509.61 points, or 1.33%, to settle at 112,414.81.

The broader All-Share Index also declined, settling at 69,489.65 points after shedding 1,178.43 points or 1.67%. Market-wide, 628.03 million shares were traded, compared to 880.60 million in the previous session, with a total traded value of Rs33.58 billion, down Rs20.87 billion from the prior session.

Out of 450 companies, 113 advanced, 284 declined, and 53 remained unchanged. The top volume leader was Fauji Foods Limited, with 93.34 million shares traded at a gain of 9.63%.

Despite the day’s decline, the KSE-100 Index has gained 31,978 points or 40.77% in the ongoing fiscal year and surged 47,972 points or 76.82% so far in the calendar year.