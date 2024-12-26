OGDCL announces successful revival, enhanced production from Pasakhi-5 well in Sindh

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) announced the successful revival and enhanced production of oil from Pasakhi-5 well, located in District Hyderabad, Sindh.

The company said in a filing at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday that the well is part of the Pasakhi Development & Production Lease (D&PL) in which OGDCL holds a 100% working interest.

As part of a strategic optimization initiative, OGDCL deployed a rig to install an artificial lift system (ESP).

Previously, the well was producing 480 barrels of oil per day (BPD) on natural flow. Following the installation, production has increased to 900 BPD, reflecting a notable increment of 420 BPD.

This achievement underscores OGDCL’s commitment to leveraging innovative technologies to maximize energy output, ensure a sustainable energy supply, and enhance Pakistan’s energy resources, thereby contributing to the nation’s economic growth.

OGDCL on Tuesday successfully revived the Dars West-2 Well in Tando Allah Yar district, Sindh, achieving hydrocarbon production from the B-Sand interval of the Lower Goru Formation.

The company said that the well was producing 200 BPD of oil, 8.0 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas, and 37 metric tons per day of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).

Earlier, on December 19, Oil and Gas Development Company announced successful commencement of production at Kunnar West Well-3 in Sindh at a wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 1,200 PSI with a choke size of 32/64. Kunnar West Field is part of the Kunnar Mining Lease, located in Hyderabad District, Sindh Province. OGDCL operates the Kunnar West Field with 100% working interest.