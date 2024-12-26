Shareholders approve amalgamation of Silkbank with and into United Bank Limited

The shareholders of Silkbank Limited have approved the amalgamation of the bank with and into United Bank Limited (UBL). The decision was made at an Extraordinary General Meeting held on Thursday, December 26, 2024, and remains subject to regulatory approvals.

This decision follows UBL’s offer dated October 31, 2024 for proposed merger. On November 1 2024, as consideration for the amalgamation, UBL proposed to issue and allot new UBL ordinary shares to the shareholders of Silkbank on the basis of a ratio of one (1) new UBL ordinary share for every 325 Silkbank ordinary shares.

In response, Silkbank’s Board of Directors gave in-principle approval for the potential merger on November 6, 2024. The Board also authorized the bank’s Chief Executive Officer to engage advisors and consultants to evaluate UBL’s offer and present their findings for further consideration.

The merger is expected to have significant implications for both banks, with Silkbank shareholders poised to become part of UBL’s wider operational framework, pending regulatory clearances.

Silkbank published its 2022 financial statements in December 2024, revealing a negative equity of Rs 13.9 billion at the end of 2022. This figure falls significantly short of the minimum capital requirement of Rs 10 billion.