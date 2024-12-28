Inflation expected to stay at 4-5% in December, says finance ministry

The Ministry of Finance, in its monthly economic outlook, projected inflation, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), to remain within the 4-5% range for December 2024.

The government has set a 3.5% real GDP growth target for the current fiscal year, but international lenders, including the IMF, World Bank, and ADB, have revised their estimates to about 2%.

The ministry stressed its focus on supporting farmers to meet crop production goals, though weather conditions—particularly below-average rainfall—may create challenges for Rabi crops like wheat and barley.

Industrial performance demonstrated resilience as large-scale manufacturing (LSM) posted a modest 0.02% year-on-year growth in October, recovering from a 5.79% contraction in the same period last year.

Strong performances in the automobile and cement sectors during November further bolstered related industries.

The ministry anticipates additional momentum driven by easing monetary policies and increased credit demand from the private sector, signaling growing economic confidence.

The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) recently cut the policy rate by 200 basis points to 13%, effective December 17, 2024, marking a cumulative reduction of 900bps since June. The move is expected to stimulate economic activity, supported by stable remittances, exports, and controlled imports.

On the fiscal side, federal revenue collection from July to November FY2025 rose 23.3% to Rs4,295 billion, driven by a 27% increase in direct taxes and growth in sales taxes, federal excise duty, and customs duties. Non-tax revenues also surged by 101.2% to Rs3,192 billion. This contributed to a fiscal surplus of Rs495 billion (0.4% of GDP), compared to a deficit of Rs862 billion (-0.8% of GDP) last year.

The government has set a wheat production target of 27.92 million tonnes for Rabi 2024-25 and disbursed Rs925.7 billion in agricultural credit during July-November FY2025, an 8.5% increase over the same period last year. Efforts to ensure the availability of seeds, fertilizers, and mechanization support are underway.

CPI inflation stood at 4.9% year-on-year in November 2024, down from 7.2% in October and a sharp decline from 29.2% in November 2023. On a month-on-month basis, inflation rose by 0.5%.

The Federal Fiscal Operations report showed net federal revenues increasing by 71.8% to Rs4,822 billion during July-October FY2025. Prudent expenditure management limited spending growth to 20.6%, keeping expenditures at Rs4,472 billion compared to Rs3,707 billion last year. Consequently, the primary surplus rose to Rs3,124 billion (3.0% of GDP) from Rs1,430 billion (1.4% of GDP) a year earlier.

While economic indicators show signs of recovery, the ministry noted that sustained efforts are required to overcome structural challenges and achieve long-term fiscal and economic stability.