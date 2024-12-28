Corporate sector drives agricultural innovation and growth in Pakistan; report

The corporate and financial sectors are increasingly channeling investments into Pakistan’s agriculture sector to foster growth and sustainability. This trend was highlighted during the launch of The State of Pakistan’s Agriculture 2024 report, organised by the Pakistan Business Council (PBC) and the Pakistan Agricultural Coalition (PAC) at the National Foods Limited (NFL) Corporate Head Office.

Ehsan Malik, CEO of the PBC, emphasised the sector’s vast potential to contribute to economic stability, food security, and rural development. “This report showcases how the corporate sector is playing a pivotal role in advancing agriculture,” Malik remarked during his opening address.

Kazim Saeed, CEO of PAC, noted that many of Pakistan’s internationally competitive agricultural practices are backed by leading corporate entities collaborating directly with farmers. “Corporate and financial players are providing the capital, technology, and expertise needed to propel the agricultural sector toward growth and prosperity,” Saeed said. He also highlighted the increasing adoption of sustainable practices such as regenerative agriculture and eco-friendly production methods.

Abrar Hasan, Global CEO of National Foods Limited (NFL), praised the collaborative efforts of the PBC, PAC, and other corporate contributors. He spotlighted NFL’s case study in the report, detailing the company’s focus on self-sufficiency, export growth, and the digitisation of farming to maintain a robust value chain. Hasan emphasised NFL’s success in developing the tomato value chain, which has reduced reliance on imported tomato paste. “Our ‘Seed to Table’ initiative reflects our commitment to expanding beyond borders while supporting the national economy through exports,” he noted. Hasan also pointed out the export potential of tomatoes, advocating for further development of this value chain in response to the rupee’s sharp depreciation.

Other notable presentations included insights from Adil Sattar of K&N’s, who detailed the company’s pioneering efforts in poultry breeding and processing technologies, maintaining food safety and Halal certification. Faraz Zafar, Investment Director at AlKaram, unveiled plans for the country’s largest shrimp farm, spanning 400 acres in Thatta, Sindh. Additionally, Taimur Malik from Drawdown Farm by Thal Industries highlighted the critical role of regenerative agriculture in preserving soil, water, and biodiversity.

Further contributions came from Amer Aziz, CEO of HBL Zarai Services, who outlined corporate strategies to better support farmers, and M Aminuddin, CEO of TPL Insurance, who underscored the importance of crop insurance in safeguarding livelihoods.

The report and event collectively underscored the transformative impact of corporate innovation and investment in elevating Pakistan’s agricultural landscape.