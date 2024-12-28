Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Cabinet extends licences for four explosive export-import firms

Waah Associates, Jamhex, Wah Nobel, and Araka Enterprises granted extensions

By Monitoring Desk

The Federal Cabinet has approved the extension of licences for four firms involved in the export and import of explosives after the completion of required formalities.

According to a news report, these firms include M/s Waah Associates, M/s Jamhex Company Private Limited, M/s Wah Nobel Detonators Private Limited, and Araka Enterprises (Pvt) Ltd.

The Petroleum Division informed the Cabinet that the Department of Explosives (DoE), which operates under its administrative control, oversees public safety across manufacturing, transportation, storage, import, export, sale, and use of explosives, petroleum products, and hazardous chemicals. The DoE had requested federal government approval for amendments to the licences issued under Form “EL-01” as per Explosives Rules, 2010.

The Cabinet was told that, under the Explosives Rules, 2010, while the Chief Inspector (Director General of Explosives) has the authority to grant licences, any amendment to licences in Form “EL-01” requires Federal Government approval under Rule 111(1)(b).

The Petroleum Division first presented the matter to the Cabinet on February 19, 2024, but was directed to obtain clearance from the Ministries of Defence, Defence Production, and Interior before resubmitting the case.

Following this directive, the Petroleum Division sought clearance from the relevant ministries in March 2024.

The Ministries of Defence Production and Interior raised no objections to the licence amendments, while the Ministry of Defence clarified that the matter did not fall within its jurisdiction.

The Petroleum Division assured the Cabinet that all procedural requirements, including applications and prerequisites for amending the licences, had been fulfilled. With this confirmation, the Cabinet approved the amendments to the licences in Form “EL-01” for the specified firms in compliance with the Explosives Rules, 2010.

 

 

Previous article
SBP doubles minimum capital requirement for exchange companies to Rs1 billion
Next article
Inflation expected to stay at 4-5% in December, says finance ministry
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

SIFC directs SSGC, JJVL to finalise deal to restart LPG extraction...

Plant's closure results in an annual loss of $108 million, totaling $432 million in foreign exchange losses over the past four years

SBP introduces revised regulatory framework for exchange companies

K-Electric seeks Rs4.98 per unit tariff cut for Karachi consumers

State-owned enterprises incur Rs408bn loss in six months, report reveals

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.