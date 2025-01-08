Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Sindh govt to file FIRs against unauthorised use of official vehicles

Sub-committee discusses plans to curb misuse, auction idle vehicles

By News Desk

The Sindh government has decided to file First Information Reports (FIRs) against individuals who fail to return government vehicles or use them without authorisation, a statement from the Sindh Information Department revealed.

The decision was made during a meeting of the Sindh Cabinet Sub-Committee, chaired by Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon at the Sindh Secretariat. The meeting explored measures to curb the misuse of government vehicles and reduce rising expenses on petrol, oil, and maintenance.

Participants discussed proposals to enforce stricter guidelines for the allotment and regulation of vehicles and recommended auctioning vehicles that are no longer in use. The senior minister emphasized the importance of ensuring transparency in the auction process and directed authorities to enforce these measures effectively.

According to data from the Excise and Taxation Department, the Sindh government owns approximately 12,000 vehicles across departments including education, health, police, revenue collection, and law. 

Sources alleged that state vehicles are often retained by ministers, advisors, and other officials for personal use after their official terms end, instead of being returned to the respective departments.

The government aims to tackle this issue by holding individuals accountable and ensuring a more efficient allocation of resources, the statement added.

Previous article
BoI approves land lease policy, action plan for special economic zones
Next article
Pakistan Refinery secures Rs3.15 billion loan from PSO for refinery upgrade project
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.