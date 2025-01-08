Sindh govt to file FIRs against unauthorised use of official vehicles

The Sindh government has decided to file First Information Reports (FIRs) against individuals who fail to return government vehicles or use them without authorisation, a statement from the Sindh Information Department revealed.

The decision was made during a meeting of the Sindh Cabinet Sub-Committee, chaired by Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon at the Sindh Secretariat. The meeting explored measures to curb the misuse of government vehicles and reduce rising expenses on petrol, oil, and maintenance.

Participants discussed proposals to enforce stricter guidelines for the allotment and regulation of vehicles and recommended auctioning vehicles that are no longer in use. The senior minister emphasized the importance of ensuring transparency in the auction process and directed authorities to enforce these measures effectively.

According to data from the Excise and Taxation Department, the Sindh government owns approximately 12,000 vehicles across departments including education, health, police, revenue collection, and law.

Sources alleged that state vehicles are often retained by ministers, advisors, and other officials for personal use after their official terms end, instead of being returned to the respective departments.

The government aims to tackle this issue by holding individuals accountable and ensuring a more efficient allocation of resources, the statement added.