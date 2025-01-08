BoI approves land lease policy, action plan for special economic zones

The Board of Investment (BoI) has approved a Land Lease Policy and an action plan aimed at streamlining the establishment and operations of special economic zones (SEZs).

At a meeting chaired by Investment and Privatisation Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, the BoI also announced the completion of a comprehensive survey covering 35 industrial zones nationwide. The survey examined key challenges, including non-industrialisation, infrastructure development, utility availability, and possession status of allotted plots.

The findings, which provide critical data on enterprise activity and zone development, will be shared with provincial governments and relevant departments.

Minister Khan hailed the survey’s completion as a significant step toward addressing industrial zone challenges, emphasising its potential to bolster the national economy.

The meeting also decided to amend the Special Economic Zones Act, reducing the gap between Approval Committee meetings from 21 days to seven. Minister Khan noted that this amendment would facilitate quicker decision-making and resolution of issues.

He highlighted the rapid upgrade of SEZs, stressing that measures have been taken to ensure improved quality and alignment with current standards. Khan also underscored the importance of digital data as a shared resource, urging all relevant institutions to utilise it effectively.

The BoI reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing the SEZ framework to meet modern requirements and support industrial growth across the country.