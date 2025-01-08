Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

BoI approves land lease policy, action plan for special economic zones

Survey of 35 industrial zones completed to address non-industrialisation, infrastructure issues; gap between Approval Committee meetings reduced from 21 days to seven

By News Desk

The Board of Investment (BoI) has approved a Land Lease Policy and an action plan aimed at streamlining the establishment and operations of special economic zones (SEZs).

At a meeting chaired by Investment and Privatisation Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, the BoI also announced the completion of a comprehensive survey covering 35 industrial zones nationwide. The survey examined key challenges, including non-industrialisation, infrastructure development, utility availability, and possession status of allotted plots.

The findings, which provide critical data on enterprise activity and zone development, will be shared with provincial governments and relevant departments. 

Minister Khan hailed the survey’s completion as a significant step toward addressing industrial zone challenges, emphasising its potential to bolster the national economy.

The meeting also decided to amend the Special Economic Zones Act, reducing the gap between Approval Committee meetings from 21 days to seven. Minister Khan noted that this amendment would facilitate quicker decision-making and resolution of issues.

He highlighted the rapid upgrade of SEZs, stressing that measures have been taken to ensure improved quality and alignment with current standards. Khan also underscored the importance of digital data as a shared resource, urging all relevant institutions to utilise it effectively.

The BoI reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing the SEZ framework to meet modern requirements and support industrial growth across the country.

Previous article
Starlink delegation meets IT minister to discuss licensing progress in Pakistan
Next article
Sindh govt to file FIRs against unauthorised use of official vehicles
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.