Planning ministry authorises Rs376bn for development projects in H1 FY25

The Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives has authorised Rs376.19 billion, accounting for 34.2% of the Rs1.1 trillion allocated under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for 2024-25, covering the first two quarters (July-December).

Actual expenditure on development projects during this period amounted to Rs148.13 billion.

According to a Ministry of Finance notification, PSDP funds are released in quarterly tranches, with 15% allocated in Q1, 20% in Q2, 25% in Q3, and 40% in Q4.

For federal ministries and divisions, Rs286.64 billion was authorised out of the Rs843.15 billion allocation, which includes Rs133.2 billion in foreign loans. Expenditure during this period totaled Rs124.5 billion.

Key allocations include Rs89.55 billion out of Rs255.85 billion for the National Highways Authority (NHA) and power sector (NTDC/PEPCO). Of this, Rs56.44 billion was allocated to NHA projects and Rs33.11 billion to NTDC/PEPCO for July to December 2024.

For the Cabinet Division, Rs17.77 billion was authorised out of a Rs50.77 billion allocation, with Rs6.79 million expended. The Aviation Division received Rs2.206 billion out of Rs6.3 billion, while Rs1.839 billion was allocated to the Climate Change Division.

Other major allocations include Rs7.262 billion for the Federal Education and Professional Training Division, Rs8.375 billion for the Information Technology and Telecom Division, Rs12.25 billion for the Railway Division, and Rs81.597 billion for Provinces and Special Areas. The Railway Division fully utilised its authorised funds during the period.

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) was allocated Rs21.4 billion out of Rs61.11 billion, with Rs8.374 billion going to National Food Security and Research.

The Water Resources Division received Rs59.36 billion of its Rs169.6 billion allocation, while the Interior Division was allocated Rs3.1 billion out of Rs8.72 billion.

Other notable allocations included Rs8.66 billion for the National Health Service, Rs1.32 billion for Defence Production, Rs7.51 billion for Planning and Development, Rs910 million for Maritime Affairs, and Rs866.5 million for the Petroleum Division.