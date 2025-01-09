Sign inSubscribe
Sindh government to launch EV taxi scheme for unemployed youth

Easy installment plans to provide eco-friendly taxis, create jobs, and promote green transport

By News Desk

The Sindh government has unveiled a plan to provide electric vehicles (EVs) to unemployed youth on easy installment plans, aiming to create sustainable livelihoods while advancing environmental conservation.

Under the initiative, jobless individuals will receive eco-friendly EV taxis, enabling them to earn an income through driving. 

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has instructed the transport department to collaborate with banks and financial institutions to develop financial models that allow for easy repayment, facilitating eventual ownership of the taxis.

During a meeting with officials from a Karachi-based EV taxi assembly company, Memon was briefed on the environmental benefits of EVs. He highlighted that the project aligns with the provincial government’s vision of reducing emissions while addressing rising unemployment rates.

“The EV taxi scheme will provide sustainable employment opportunities for the youth and support the province’s commitment to environmental sustainability,” said Memon.

The initiative is expected to launch soon, with the first batch of EV taxis aimed at offering an affordable transport solution for Sindh’s unemployed youth while contributing to greener urban mobility.

