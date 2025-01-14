Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Shell Pakistan rebranded as Wafi Energy Pakistan after completion of acquisition

Wafi Energy acquires 87.78% shares, secures regulatory approval for name change

By News Desk

Shell Pakistan Limited has officially been rebranded as Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited following the completion of an acquisition by Wafi Energy Holding Limited, according to a filing at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.  

The transaction involved the purchase of 187,866,141 ordinary shares, representing 87.78% of the company’s total issued share capital, under a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) dated October 31, 2023.

The acquisition was followed by a mandatory tender offer to the remaining shareholders as per the Securities Act, 2015, and the Listed Companies (Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2017. 

The company’s members subsequently approved the resolution to rename the entity from ‘Shell Pakistan Limited’ to ‘Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited’ during a meeting held on November 27, 2024.

On January 13, 2025, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) issued a Certificate of Incorporation confirming the change of name. The rebranding officially took effect the same day.

The Company is pleased to inform that the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan has issued a Certificate of Incorporation on Change of Name dated January 13, 2025. Consequently, the Company’s name has changed from ‘Shell Pakistan Limited’ to ‘Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited’ with effect from January 13, 2025,” read a notice issued by Shell Pakistan to the PSX.

Previous article
Mitchell’s Fruit Farms shareholders seek due diligence access for CCL Holdings
Next article
Cherat Packaging approves acquisition of second Extrusion Plant worth Rs1.4 billion 
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Textile sector urges swift policy reforms to protect Pakistan’s largest export...

Pakistan Textile Council writes letter to finance minister, highlighting rising energy costs and taxes threaten textile industry’s survival 

Pakistan to launch first indigenous satellite on January 17

PSX announces delisting of Engro Corporation, effective January 14

Pakistan eyes joint ventures with Hong Kong for secondary listings of its firms

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.