Shell Pakistan rebranded as Wafi Energy Pakistan after completion of acquisition

Shell Pakistan Limited has officially been rebranded as Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited following the completion of an acquisition by Wafi Energy Holding Limited, according to a filing at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday.

The transaction involved the purchase of 187,866,141 ordinary shares, representing 87.78% of the company’s total issued share capital, under a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) dated October 31, 2023.

The acquisition was followed by a mandatory tender offer to the remaining shareholders as per the Securities Act, 2015, and the Listed Companies (Substantial Acquisition of Voting Shares and Takeovers) Regulations, 2017.

The company’s members subsequently approved the resolution to rename the entity from ‘Shell Pakistan Limited’ to ‘Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited’ during a meeting held on November 27, 2024.

On January 13, 2025, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) issued a Certificate of Incorporation confirming the change of name. The rebranding officially took effect the same day.

“The Company is pleased to inform that the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan has issued a Certificate of Incorporation on Change of Name dated January 13, 2025. Consequently, the Company’s name has changed from ‘Shell Pakistan Limited’ to ‘Wafi Energy Pakistan Limited’ with effect from January 13, 2025,” read a notice issued by Shell Pakistan to the PSX.