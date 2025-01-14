Cherat Packaging approves acquisition of second Extrusion Plant worth Rs1.4 billion 

Cherat Packaging Limited announced that its Board of Directors has approved the acquisition of a second Extrusion Plant, including a Barrier Film Extrusion Line and allied equipment, at an estimated cost of Rs 1.4 billion.

“We are pleased to inform that the Company’s Board of Directors has approved the acquisition of a second Extrusion Plant – a Barrier Film Extrusion Line, along with allied equipment at a cost of up to Rs. 1.40 billion,” the company said in its notice to the PSX.

The project will be financed through a long-term loan, with installation expected by April 2026.

The plant will be sourced from Germany-based Windmöller & Hölscher, a global leader in packaging equipment.

This expansion aims to boost the company’s Flexible Packaging Division, enhancing production capacity to meet customer demand and improve resource utilization.