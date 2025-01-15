Lesco’s new unit teams up with Rangers, ISI, and FIA to combat power theft

The federal government has set up a Disco Support Unit (DSU) in the Lahore Electricity Supply Company (Lesco) to address power theft and improve electricity recoveries.

The unit, which will operate for two years, includes high-ranking officials from the civil armed forces (Rangers), intelligence agencies (ISI, Military Intelligence), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and Punjab police. Lesco Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider will serve as the Director, while the Civil Armed Force Sector Commander (Rangers) will act as Co-Director.

The DSU’s core mandate includes recovering outstanding dues, implementing anti-theft measures, reducing non-technical losses, and addressing inefficiencies through close collaboration with law enforcement and civil authorities. It will also recommend the dismissal of underperforming or complicit officers based on intelligence-gathered evidence.

This move comes after the Ministry of Energy established a similar DSU in the Sukkur Electric Power Company (Sepco) to combat electricity theft and enhance recoveries. Both initiatives highlight the government’s focus on tackling systemic inefficiencies in the power sector through strategic interventions and collaboration.