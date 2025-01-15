Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Lesco’s new unit teams up with Rangers, ISI, and FIA to combat power theft

The DSU’s core mandate includes recovering dues, implements anti-theft measures, reduces losses, and addresses inefficiencies with law enforcement support

By Monitoring Desk

The federal government has set up a Disco Support Unit (DSU) in the Lahore Electricity Supply Company (Lesco) to address power theft and improve electricity recoveries.

The unit, which will operate for two years, includes high-ranking officials from the civil armed forces (Rangers), intelligence agencies (ISI, Military Intelligence), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and Punjab police. Lesco Chief Executive Officer Engineer Shahid Haider will serve as the Director, while the Civil Armed Force Sector Commander (Rangers) will act as Co-Director.

The DSU’s core mandate includes recovering outstanding dues, implementing anti-theft measures, reducing non-technical losses, and addressing inefficiencies through close collaboration with law enforcement and civil authorities. It will also recommend the dismissal of underperforming or complicit officers based on intelligence-gathered evidence.

This move comes after the Ministry of Energy established a similar DSU in the Sukkur Electric Power Company (Sepco) to combat electricity theft and enhance recoveries. Both initiatives highlight the government’s focus on tackling systemic inefficiencies in the power sector through strategic interventions and collaboration.

Previous article
Government repays Rs1.54tr to banks during 1HFY25
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

National Savings announces results of Rs750 prize bond draw 

Holder of bond number 271541 wins the first prize of Rs1,500,000, while the second prize of Rs500,000 each is awarded to three individuals

PM welcomes World Bank’s first-ever Country Partnership Framework for Pakistan

Intel announces plans to make Intel Capital a standalone entity

Air Link’s subsidiary to launch locally manufactured Xiaomi TVs in Pakistan

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.