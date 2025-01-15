Sign inSubscribe
OICCI says prudent govt policies improved economic indicators

By APP

ISLAMABAD: President of the Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry OICCI, Yousaf Hussain here on Wednesday commended government’s efforts in ensuring macroeconomic stability, highlighting the positive impact of improved economic indicators as a result of the government’s wise and prudent policies.

During a call on meeting with Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, he expressed optimism regarding the ongoing economic recovery and its prospects moving forward.

Hussain emphasized the importance of a constructive dialogue between the government and the OICCI during the consultative process for the upcoming federal budget for fiscal year 2025-26.

He expressed the hope that the government would continue fostering a favorable policy framework and maintaining policy continuity, which he said were essential to further consolidating economic gains and ensuring sustained macroeconomic stability.

The Finance Minister assured Hussain of the government’s commitment to engaging with the business community and taking their input into account in the budget formulation process, with a focus on supporting businesses, attracting investment, and strengthening economic growth.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their commitment to working together to further enhance Pakistan’s economic prospects.

