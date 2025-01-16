Sign inSubscribe
Japan’s ageing problem creates barriers for business growth

A Nikkei Research survey indicates 66% of firms experience labour shortages, nearly a third see worsening trends, and 4% notice improvements

By Monitoring Desk

Two-thirds of Japanese companies report business challenges due to labour shortages, as Japan’s population continues to shrink and age, according to a survey conducted by Nikkei Research.

The issue is particularly evident among non-manufacturers and small firms, raising concerns about economic growth.

The survey found that 66% of companies said labour shortages were affecting their operations, while 32% said the impact was minor. Nearly a third of respondents noted that the issue is worsening, with only 4% reporting improvements.

To address the issue, 69% of companies are increasing recruitment efforts for new graduates, and 59% are extending retirement ages or rehiring retired employees. While the official retirement age is 60 for most firms, many allow employees to continue working until 65.

For 2025, 69% of companies identified capital investments as a priority, and 63% highlighted wage increases and other human resource measures.

Labour shortages are also influencing pricing strategies, with 44% of companies planning to increase prices due to higher wages, transportation, and material costs. Meanwhile, 17% plan to maintain current prices, and 26% intend to adjust prices selectively.

Tokyo’s core consumer price index rose 2.4% in December, up from 2.2% in November, adding to expectations of a potential interest rate adjustment.

