Petrol prices up by Rs3.47, HSD’s by Rs2.61 per litre

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Wednesday hiked the price of petrol by Rs3.47, taking the rate to Rs256.13 per litre.

According to a notification from the Finance Division, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) was hiked by Rs2.61 to Rs260.95 per litre.

 

 

The new prices come into effect from January 16, 2025.

Previously, the government had announced a slight increase of Re0.56 in petrol price, taking the rate to Rs252.66 per litre.

Simlarly, the price of high-speed diesel was raised by Rs2.96 to Rs258.34 per litre.

News Desk

