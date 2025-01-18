Sign inSubscribe
FBR urged to establish tax office in Gwadar amid rising economic activity

Pakistan Tax Bar Association highlights growing taxpayer needs and strategic importance under CPEC

By News Desk

The Pakistan Tax Bar Association (PTBA) has called on the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to set up a dedicated tax office in Gwadar, citing increased economic activity and mounting compliance challenges faced by local taxpayers.

In a letter to FBR Member IR (Operations) Hamid Ateeq Sarwar, the PTBA emphasized that the current facilitation center in Gwadar is inadequate to address the region’s expanding tax requirements. The region includes Gwadar, Turbat, and other neighboring cities, all of which are seeing a rise in business activity tied to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The PTBA noted that taxpayers currently endure lengthy 5-6 hour road journeys to attend case hearings due to the lack of a local tax office.

The request followed a recent tax awareness seminar in Gwadar and the establishment of the Makran Tax Bar on a provisional basis.

The letter argued that Gwadar’s strategic role in CPEC necessitates stronger tax administration and facilitation for businesses and individuals in the area.

The PTBA proposed several benefits of establishing a full-scale FBR office in Gwadar, including improved revenue collection, streamlined tax compliance for local businesses, and enhanced investor confidence.

It added that a robust local tax administration would further align with the government’s vision of developing Gwadar as a regional economic hub.

