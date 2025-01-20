Sign inSubscribe
Aviation

First commercial flight lands at New Gwadar International Airport

PIA flight PK-503's historic landing marks a new chapter in Pakistan's aviation and regional connectivity

By News Desk

Pakistan celebrated a historic milestone in aviation as the first commercial flight successfully landed at the New Gwadar International Airport on Monday.

PIA flight PK-503 departed from Karachi at 9:50 AM with 46 passengers on board and touched down at Gwadar’s state-of-the-art facility at 11:15 AM. The event marked the official commencement of operations at the newly inaugurated airport.

Defence and Aviation Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif was present to welcome the flight and its passengers, underlining the importance of the occasion. Speaking at the event, the minister emphasized the role of the New Gwadar International Airport in boosting economic growth, regional tourism, and international connectivity.

A PIA spokesperson hailed the landing as a proud moment for Pakistan, noting that the airport is a key step toward unlocking Gwadar’s potential as a hub for trade and development.

The airport’s opening symbolizes the beginning of a new era in air travel for the region, paving the way for enhanced global and regional connectivity while fostering economic opportunities.

News Desk
News Desk

