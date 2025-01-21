Meta, X, and YouTube adopt updated EU code to combat online hate speech

Major tech companies, including Meta’s Facebook, Elon Musk’s X, and Google’s YouTube, have committed to addressing online hate speech more robustly under an updated code of conduct now aligned with EU tech regulations, the European Commission announced Monday.

The voluntary code, originally introduced in 2016, also includes platforms like Instagram, LinkedIn, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitch, and Microsoft-hosted services. This integration with the EU’s Digital Services Act (DSA) aims to strengthen compliance requirements for managing illegal and harmful online content.

EU tech commissioner Henna Virkkunen stated that Europe has zero tolerance for illegal hate, highlighting the importance of the stakeholders’ reinforced commitment under the DSA framework. Regulators noted that adherence to the updated code would play a role in evaluating compliance with the Act.

Key changes in the code include allowing public and non-profit entities with expertise in hate speech to oversee content moderation processes. Companies must assess at least two-thirds of flagged hate speech notifications from these entities within 24 hours.

Additional measures involve leveraging automated detection tools to minimize hate speech, providing insights into recommendation systems, and analyzing the spread of illegal content before removal. Platforms will also disclose country-specific data categorized by hate speech types, including race, ethnicity, religion, gender identity, and sexual orientation.

These steps underscore the growing regulatory scrutiny of tech platforms, as they balance operational efficiency with compliance demands in the EU market.