Pakistan exports 105,690 MT of citrus, earns $30.9mn in H1FY25

Pakistan exported 105,690.3 metric tons (MT) of citrus fruits from July to December 2024, generating $30.9 million in revenue, the National Assembly was informed.

Afghanistan emerged as the largest market, importing 77,547.44 MT and contributing $16.72 million, accounting for over 54% of the total revenue.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) followed, importing 9,173.09 MT worth $3.99 million, while Indonesia imported 6,384.01 MT, generating $3.30 million. These three markets collectively formed the backbone of Pakistan’s citrus export sector, contributing the majority of volume and earnings.

Additional markets included Oman (2,845.39 MT, $1.25 million) and Sri Lanka (2,445.96 MT, $1.14 million). European destinations such as Italy (81.38 MT, $0.28 million) and Belgium (36.40 MT, $0.17 million) saw moderate demand, while Southeast Asian countries like the Philippines (1,674.43 MT, $0.81 million) and Singapore (290.52 MT, $0.13 million) offered diversification opportunities.

Despite smaller volumes, countries like Kazakhstan, Kuwait, and Canada added value to the export portfolio. Kazakhstan imported 1,514.15 MT, earning $0.64 million, while Kuwait imported 555.88 MT, contributing $0.73 million.

The NA was also briefed on mango exports, with the United Kingdom being the largest importer. Between July and December 2024, Pakistan exported 4,783 MT of mangoes to the UK, generating $17.97 million. In previous years, the UK imported $24.42 million worth of mangoes in 2023-24 and $20.23 million in 2022-23.

Minister for Trade Jamal Kamal Khan highlighted other key mango markets, including the UAE ($10.85 million), Kazakhstan ($14.49 million), Germany ($2.58 million), Canada ($1.39 million), Saudi Arabia ($2.11 million), Oman ($2.04 million), and Qatar ($1.53 million).

Pakistan’s mango exports over the last five years reflect resilience and strategic market expansion, with traditional buyers like the UAE remaining vital. The emergence of Central Asian and European markets showcases the increasing global demand for Pakistani mangoes.