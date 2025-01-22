EDB outlines strategy to develop local power equipment manufacturing

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Energy has instructed the Engineering Development Board (EDB) to prepare a comprehensive Power Sector Indigenisation Plan (PSIP) under the National Electricity Policy 2021 and the National Electricity Plan 2023.

In a statement on Tuesday, the EDB outlined the initiative’s goal to boost import substitution, enhance localization, and increase the export potential of electrical power equipment both locally and globally. The PSIP will cover the local development of key power equipment, including transformers, switchgear, cables, insulators, towers, energy meters, and other transmission-related items.

The EDB emphasized that the plan will provide a foundation for the government to formulate strategies aimed at increasing the localization of electrical power equipment, thereby reducing reliance on imports and expanding export opportunities. In the long term, it is expected to strengthen Pakistan’s engineering and industrial sectors.

To facilitate the development of the plan, the EDB has enlisted consultancy services from the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), tasked with creating a 10-year indigenisation strategy. The plan will incorporate extensive data from power generation, transmission, and distribution companies, including CPPA-G, PPMC, Discos, NTDC, Wapda, and K-Electric Ltd, as well as local manufacturers.

Key areas of focus for the EDB include addressing equipment requirements, testing infrastructure, and expanding local manufacturing capacity to successfully implement the plan. However, the execution of the initiative faces challenges, particularly due to limited data availability.