Over 6,000 Pakistani firms join Dubai Chamber of Commerce in 2024

Over 6,000 Pakistani companies have joined the Dubai Chamber of Commerce in the first nine months of 2024, representing 8% of the total new members for the year. This placed Pakistan second among the nationalities registering with the chamber, trailing only India, which added 12,142 companies.

The Dubai Chamber of Commerce, operating under the Dubai Chambers umbrella, reported that 70,000 new companies joined in 2024, driving its active membership to 258,318—a robust 18% increase compared to 2023.

Data for the entire year on company nationalities is yet to be released, but the influx of Pakistani firms underscores the country’s growing business ties with Dubai.

The chamber also recorded a historic milestone, with the value of exports and re-exports by its members crossing AED 300 billion for the first time, reaching AED 309.6 billion—a 9.2% annual growth.

His Excellency Abdul Aziz Abdulla Al Ghurair, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, highlighted Dubai’s growing stature as a global business hub: “Dubai continues to strengthen its business-friendly environment, supported by public-private sector partnerships. This provides local and international businesses with unparalleled opportunities for growth and expansion.”

In addition to fostering trade, the chamber established nine new Business Councils in 2024, representing investors from Greece, Poland, Mexico, Colombia, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Costa Rica, South Korea, and Vietnam, further bolstering its international profile.

Dubai’s strong performance in the Global Power City Index 2024 (GPCI), where it ranked eighth globally and first in the Middle East for the second consecutive year, has cemented its reputation as a preferred destination for entrepreneurs and investors.

“The message for Pakistani investors is clear—Dubai offers an environment designed for bold innovation and rapid growth,” said a business lawyer, pointing to trade expos and Dubai’s integrated business ecosystem as key enablers for Pakistani companies to thrive on the global stage.