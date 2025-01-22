Pakistan Post tasked with raising revenue to Rs. 14 billion by June

Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization, and Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan has set a target for Pakistan Post to increase its revenue to Rs 14 billion by June 30, 2025.

Chairing a review meeting, Aleem Khan directed changes to Pakistan Post’s framework, emphasizing the establishment of a world-class courier company capable of competing with the private sector. He highlighted the need for professional skills to improve the institution’s performance and ensure its survival.

He noted that Pakistan Post has made positive progress in recent months with an improved business model, which has significant potential for further enhancement. He emphasized reducing unnecessary expenses and adopting austerity measures to secure employees’ jobs within the organization.

The minister stated that while the postal delivery system has modernized globally, Pakistan Post must adapt to current requirements and embrace digitalization. With a strong marketing network, the organization can become profitable.

He directed the Director General of Pakistan Post to develop a new business plan within a week and present recommendations in a follow-up meeting to accelerate progress.

During the meeting, it was revealed that Pakistan Post has increased its revenue by 23.5% compared to last year. New business initiatives worth Rs. 1.4 billion have been introduced, while cost-cutting measures are expected to save Rs 2.4 billion this fiscal year.

Additionally, efforts to collect arrears from various departments and rent out post office buildings are expected to further boost revenues.

Pakistan Post is implementing a three-point strategy to enhance its performance, focusing on increasing business, reducing costs, and improving services.

Expressing satisfaction with these measures, the federal minister stressed the importance of intensifying efforts to modernize Pakistan Post and move away from traditional practices.