Senate Committee advances Data Protection Bill, reviews telecom sector updates

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication, chaired by Senator Palwasha Mohammad Zai Khan, convened today at Parliament House to deliberate on key issues, including the Personal Data Protection Bill, Starlink operations, and telecom foundation’s performance.

The Committee discussed the comments of the Ministry on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023. Additional Secretary, Information Technology and Telecommunication explained that the bill was approved by the Cabinet in 2022 before being sent to the Law Ministry. A subsequent change in government delayed its progress.

A representative from the Law Ministry also added that no bill involving financial implications could be introduced without proper consideration. Senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan, the Bill’s Mover, expressed dissatisfaction over the prolonged delays, emphasizing that consultations have taken too long and the bill should be been approved by now.

He insisted the Bill does not contravene the Constitution and called for clear communication from the Law Ministry about its stance on the Bill. Senator Anusha Rahman Ahmad Khan also underscored the critical need for robust data protection measures.

Following detailed deliberations, the Committee agreed to call one point agenda session exclusively on Personal Data Protection Bill along with representatives from Law and Justice Division to further deliberate and finalise the matter.

The Committee was briefed on the launch of Starlink operations in Pakistan. It was reported that any satellite service provider must obtain necessary licenses from all concerned departments. The Committee unanimously resolved to summon the already constituted regulatory body for a briefing in the next meeting.

During the meeting, Senator Palwasha raised concerns about Elon Musk’s repeated claims regarding grooming gangs in the UK allegedly operated by Pakistanis, describing the narrative as targeted disinformation against Pakistan, further amplified with the collaboration of Indian entities.

The Committee also reviewed revenues generated and taxes paid by telecom companies over the last decade, with a year-by-year comparison for each company. The Ministry committed to presenting detailed data in the next meeting.

Additionally, the Telecom Foundation’s performance was discussed. It was told that it is a self-funded trust and currently 15 schools are being run by it alongside provision of health services. Gross revenue of the trust is expected to reach at 1 billion by the end of this year.

Additional Secretary IT and Telecom informed the Committee that government would not be part of the trust in future and it will work independently. The Committee emphasized that the Telecom Foundation should focus on its core functions and work independently.

The meeting was attended by Senators Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan, Anusha Rahman Ahmad Khan, Gurdeep Singh, Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazee, Dr. Mohammad Humayoun Mohmand, the Additional Secretary from the Ministry of Information Technology, the Chairman of PTA, the Chairman of the Telecom Foundation, and senior officials from relevant departments.