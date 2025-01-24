187 mills stop operation across country, textile sector in crisis

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s largest export sector, textile, is facing severe crisis due to expensive electricity in the country.

33pc of country’s textile mills have been shut down. Out of 568 textile mills, 187 have ceased operations, highlighting the dire state of the industry.

Punjab, the country’s largest province and a major hub for textile production, was severely hit due to the crisis.

Of the 187 closed mills, 147 are located in Punjab, followed by 54 in Sindh and Balochistan, and 6 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The closures include man-made fiber, polyester, and waste mills. In Punjab, key districts have suffered significant losses: 47 mills have shut down in Kasur, 33 in Multan, 31 in Faisalabad, 17 in Sahiwal, and 11 in Sheikhupura.

Sources attribute the crisis to rising electricity costs and Pakistan’s challenging economic conditions, which have made it increasingly difficult for textile mills to sustain operations.

The textile sector, a backbone of Pakistan’s exports, is now in urgent need of government intervention to address these critical issues and prevent further closures.