Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

187 mills stop operation across country, textile sector in crisis

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s largest export sector, textile, is facing severe crisis due to expensive electricity in the country.

33pc of country’s textile mills have been shut down. Out of 568 textile mills, 187 have ceased operations, highlighting the dire state of the industry.

Punjab, the country’s largest province and a major hub for textile production, was severely hit due to the crisis.

Of the 187 closed mills, 147 are located in Punjab, followed by 54 in Sindh and Balochistan, and 6 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The closures include man-made fiber, polyester, and waste mills. In Punjab, key districts have suffered significant losses: 47 mills have shut down in Kasur, 33 in Multan, 31 in Faisalabad, 17 in Sahiwal, and 11 in Sheikhupura.

Sources attribute the crisis to rising electricity costs and Pakistan’s challenging economic conditions, which have made it increasingly difficult for textile mills to sustain operations.

The textile sector, a backbone of Pakistan’s exports, is now in urgent need of government intervention to address these critical issues and prevent further closures.

Previous article
SBP to announce monetary policy on Jan 27
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

SBP-held forex reserves fall to $11.45bn on debt repayments

ISLAMABAD: Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) decreased by $276 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $11.45...

Exports up by 7.65% to Rs 4.627 trillion in 1st half

LinkedIn faces lawsuit from Premium customers over AI training data misuse

Trump to remotely address business, political leaders at Davos forum

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.