Headlines

Energy security and infrastructure focus of Pakistan-World Bank discussions

Collaborating with partners like the World Bank is key to enhancing economic resilience and uplifting communities, says Dr. Musadik Malik

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water Resources Dr. Musadik Malik met with Martin Raiser, World Bank Vice President for South Asia, on Friday to discuss strategies for strengthening cooperation and advancing development projects in Pakistan.

The meeting highlighted the importance of international partnerships in addressing challenges like energy security and achieving sustainable development goals.

Dr. Malik expressed gratitude for the World Bank’s continued support in critical areas such as energy, infrastructure, and social sector development. “Collaborating with partners like the World Bank is key to enhancing economic resilience and uplifting communities,” he stated.

Discussions included updates on major water-related projects like the Dasu Hydropower Project and the Tarbela Extension Project, along with strategies to improve infrastructure, energy efficiency, and technological innovation. Both parties emphasized the need for tailored policies and investments to ensure the sustainable growth of these initiatives.

Dr. Malik proposed adopting a capital investment management framework to enhance efficiency and planning, an idea supported by Raiser, who called it a beneficial step for mutual progress. Raiser also reaffirmed the World Bank’s commitment to supporting transformative projects in Pakistan.

The meeting concluded with a shared pledge to maintain dialogue and cooperation. Participants included senior officials from the Ministry of Water Resources and representatives from the World Bank, including Kishan Abeygunawardana, Mohammad Anis, and Eva Liselotte Lescrauwaet.

New data reporting structures introduced by SBP for banks and DFIs
Private sector credit surges to Rs 1.4 trillion in FY25
