Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Private sector credit surges to Rs 1.4 trillion in FY25

This surge, recorded between July 1, 2024, and January 17, 2025, occurs as banks strive to meet the ADR requirements and avoid additional tax burdens

By Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: Credit to the private sector has reached Rs 1.4 trillion in the ongoing fiscal year (FY25), marking a significant 815% increase compared to Rs 153 billion during the same period last year, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data.

This surge, recorded between July 1, 2024, and January 17, 2025, is attributed to banks’ efforts to meet the Advances-to-Deposit Ratio (ADR) requirements and avoid additional tax burdens.

The government’s imposition of an incremental tax of up to 15% on banks failing to maintain a 50% ADR by December 31, 2024, prompted aggressive lending strategies, driving the credit boom. Though the tax was later replaced with an increased income tax rate of 44% under the Income Tax Amendment Ordinance 2024, the impact of regulatory pressures continued to propel private sector lending.

Conventional banks led the lending growth, disbursing Rs 722.642 billion in the first seven months of FY25, compared to a repayment of Rs 3.34 billion during the same period last year. Islamic banks also recorded a significant rise in credit, increasing lending by 403% or Rs 501 billion, reaching Rs 625.55 billion, up from Rs 124.255 billion in FY24.

Islamic banking branches of conventional banks contributed an additional Rs 50.213 billion, compared to Rs 31.886 billion last year. The SBP’s data highlights that the combined efforts of conventional and Islamic banks have significantly boosted credit flows, reflecting banks’ response to tax incentives and monetary easing.

This growth underscores the strong demand for credit among businesses and the role of regulatory measures in driving banking sector performance.

Previous article
Energy security and infrastructure focus of Pakistan-World Bank discussions
Next article
Commercial banks borrow Rs9.61 trillion for 7 days from SBP at 13.04%
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

FBR seeks exemption from rightsizing to retain 1,730 vacant posts

The need for critical staffing under transformation plan aims to modernize operations, including automation and technological integration

Commercial banks borrow Rs9.61 trillion for 7 days from SBP at 13.04%

Energy security and infrastructure focus of Pakistan-World Bank discussions

New data reporting structures introduced by SBP for banks and DFIs

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.