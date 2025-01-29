Sign inSubscribe
Oil industry warns of fuel shortage in Lahore due to tanker restrictions

OCAC urges Punjab government to exempt fuel tankers from traffic ban

By News Desk
The oil industry has raised concerns over an impending fuel shortage in Lahore, citing restrictions on oil tanker movement imposed by the Traffic Police. 

The Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC), representing refineries, oil marketing companies (OMCs), and pipeline firms, has warned that the ban on heavy vehicles from 6:00 AM to 11:00 PM has disrupted fuel deliveries to over 400 petrol pumps across the city.

In an appeal to the Punjab chief secretary, the OCAC requested an immediate exemption for petroleum oil and lubricant (POL) tankers, arguing that such a measure is necessary to prevent a fuel crisis. The council pointed out that while Karachi enforces similar traffic restrictions, it exempts POL tankers to maintain an uninterrupted fuel supply.

The situation mirrors a fuel supply disruption in November 2024, when road blockages caused by protests led to severe shortages across Punjab, including Lahore and the twin cities. During that period, the Petroleum Dealers Association highlighted Lahore’s daily petrol consumption of over 5 million litres, with Punjab’s total daily demand nearing 50 million litres.

In response to the crisis, the Ministry of Petroleum had previously sought intervention from the Punjab chief secretary, urging the restoration of crude oil supply from the Attock Oil Refinery. The OCAC has now reiterated the need for immediate action, emphasizing that continued tanker restrictions could severely impact fuel availability in Lahore.

