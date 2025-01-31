Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

NA panel opposes closure of utility stores, warns of job losses

NA Standing Committee on Industries and Production stresses need for reforms instead of shutdown

By News Desk

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Industries and Production has rejected a proposal to shut down utility stores across the country, warning that the move would render approximately 16,000 employees jobless.

During a committee meeting chaired by Syed Hafeez Uddin, members expressed strong reservations over the proposed closure, recalling that the federal minister had assured the assembly that the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) would not be shut down. They cautioned that any reversal of this commitment would undermine the credibility of parliamentary proceedings.

Committee member Raja Pervez Ashraf opposed the shutdown, arguing that corruption alone should not justify closing an institution. “If we start shutting down departments due to corruption, the entire country would have to be closed,” he remarked. 

Instead of dismantling the USC, he urged the government to address inefficiencies and implement necessary reforms to ensure its smooth functioning.

Highlighting the USC’s role in providing price relief to the public, Ashraf stressed that major policy decisions should not be made by a few individuals without consulting Parliament. He reiterated that the committee would strongly resist any attempt to dismantle the corporation without due deliberation.

Previous article
Slow GDP growth behind Rs386 billion revenue shortfall in first half of FY25, says FBR chairman
Next article
Consumers to get Rs1.03 per unit relief amid rising power costs
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Gold price in Pakistan for today, January 31, 2025

Gold prices in Pakistan fluctuate frequently based on international market trends. The rates listed are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets in...

Consumers to get Rs1.03 per unit relief amid rising power costs

Slow GDP growth behind Rs386 billion revenue shortfall in first half of FY25, says FBR chairman

Cooking oil shortage looms as 300,000 tons of palm oil stuck at Port Qasim 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.