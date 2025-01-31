NA panel opposes closure of utility stores, warns of job losses

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Industries and Production has rejected a proposal to shut down utility stores across the country, warning that the move would render approximately 16,000 employees jobless.

During a committee meeting chaired by Syed Hafeez Uddin, members expressed strong reservations over the proposed closure, recalling that the federal minister had assured the assembly that the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) would not be shut down. They cautioned that any reversal of this commitment would undermine the credibility of parliamentary proceedings.

Committee member Raja Pervez Ashraf opposed the shutdown, arguing that corruption alone should not justify closing an institution. “If we start shutting down departments due to corruption, the entire country would have to be closed,” he remarked.

Instead of dismantling the USC, he urged the government to address inefficiencies and implement necessary reforms to ensure its smooth functioning.

Highlighting the USC’s role in providing price relief to the public, Ashraf stressed that major policy decisions should not be made by a few individuals without consulting Parliament. He reiterated that the committee would strongly resist any attempt to dismantle the corporation without due deliberation.