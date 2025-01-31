Sign inSubscribe
NAB and OPF collaborate to safeguard overseas Pakistanis from fraud

A new partnership aims to address property disputes, financial fraud, and misuse of authority affecting expats.

By Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Thursday to establish a framework for mutual cooperation in tackling issues affecting overseas Pakistanis, including property disputes, financial fraud, and misuse of authority.

The MoU aims to create an efficient and collaborative mechanism that allows NAB and OPF to jointly address and resolve complaints from expatriates. These grievances may include fraudulent practices in housing schemes, property possession and allotment disputes, and financial irregularities involving housing developers or private individuals.

Under the agreement, NAB will set up dedicated facilitation desks at all its offices, including the head office, to process complaints referred by OPF or submitted directly by overseas Pakistanis. Additionally, a helpline will be established for continuous communication between NAB and OPF to streamline the complaint resolution process.

Earlier, an OPF delegation briefed NAB officials on the challenges faced by overseas Pakistanis. NAB Chairman assured that the bureau would work with OPF to resolve these issues and ensure that individuals who exploit expatriates are held accountable and face appropriate legal consequences.

