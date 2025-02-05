Customs fixes new import values for lithium batteries to curb under-invoicing

The Directorate General of Customs Valuation Karachi has revised customs values on imported lithium batteries to counter massive under-invoicing by importers.

The updated valuation ruling No. 1964 of 2025 applies to Lithium-Ion Batteries (IP-20), (IP-21), and (IP-65). However, lithium-ion batteries used in mobile phones, laptops, tablets, and similar electronic devices remain exempt from these new rates.

The customs directorate initiated this revision after receiving multiple complaints from stakeholders about under-invoicing by certain importers.

Meetings with industry representatives and stakeholders were held, where most participants agreed that lithium battery prices were being significantly understated by some importers, affecting government revenue. The authorities then examined 90 days’ worth of import data and scrutinized declared values before finalizing the new customs valuation.

The updated valuation is expected to streamline import taxation, enhance revenue collection, and ensure fair competition in the market. Customs authorities have urged importers to comply with the new directives to avoid penalties or legal action for misdeclaration of goods.