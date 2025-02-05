UAE to halt hiring of unskilled Pakistani workers, ambassador says

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, has stated that unskilled Pakistani workers will no longer find job opportunities in the UAE as the country transitions to hiring highly skilled professionals.

He stated that demand for unskilled workers is declining, while opportunities for professionals in fields such as IT, banking, artificial intelligence, healthcare, and aviation are increasing.

Tirmizi stressed that equipping Pakistani workers with in-demand skills could lead to significantly higher earnings. He noted that salaries for skilled professionals in the UAE start at Dh20,000, far surpassing the Dh1,000 range typically earned by unskilled laborers. He urged Pakistan to invest in training programs to enable its workforce to secure these high-paying roles.

The ambassador highlighted Pakistan’s longstanding ties with the UAE, stating that their partnership extends beyond labor exports to broader economic cooperation.

Discussions are also underway to establish pilot training schools in Pakistan, which would offer affordable training to aspiring aviators. Tirmizi further noted that remittances from Pakistani workers in the UAE have surged by 53% over six months, reaching $4.5 billion. He expressed confidence that the figure could surpass $9 billion by the end of the fiscal year.