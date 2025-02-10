Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

SECP grants license to first digital, online securities broker

Tamkeen Securities will allow investors to open accounts and execute retail trades

By Ghulam Abbas

ISLAMABAD:  The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has granted license to Tamkeen Securities (Pvt) Ltd, Pakistan’s first fully digital, online-only securities broker, marking a significant milestone.

As per details, the award of license marks a significant leap toward modernising Pakistan’s capital markets, enhancing accessibility, and democratizing investment opportunities for retail and institutional investors nationwide.

The newly licensed digital brokerage house will allow investors to open accounts and execute trades, completely eliminating the need for physical visits, paperwork, or traditional brokerage channels. This initiative aligns with SECP’s strategic vision to accelerate digital transformation, promote financial inclusion, and strengthen Pakistan’s capital markets through innovation.

With this development, Pakistan joins the ranks of global markets that have successfully implemented fully digital trading platforms, catering to the evolving needs of tech-savvy investors and boosting retail participation in the stock market. The fully digital onboarding transaction process is expected to attract a wider range of investors, fostering greater stock market participation, enhancing liquidity, and strengthening investor confidence. 

Prior to this, under the digital framework an Asset Management Company and a life insurance company have been licensed while an application for digital only non-life insurance is under process. Digital intermediaries apart from lower cost structure have wider outreach and ability to have built in compliance mechanisms.

 

Previous article
Government reintroduces phytosanitary measures to address rice shipment interceptions
Ghulam Abbas
Ghulam Abbas
The writer is a member of the staff at the Islamabad Bureau. He can be reached at [email protected]

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

President Zardari and Turkey’s Erdogan discuss strengthening economic ties during Istanbul...

ISLAMABAD: During a brief stopover in Istanbul, President Asif Ali Zardari met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at Ataturk Airport’s State Guesthouse as...

PM Shehbaz arrives in UAE for World Governments Summit

IT minister reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to transparency, accountability on digital platforms

Workers’ remittances soar in January 2025, showing significant growth over previous year

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Hamza Aurangzeb | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.