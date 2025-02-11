Total inflows under Roshan Digital Account reach $9.56 billion by January 2025

Total remittance inflows under the Roshan Digital Account (RDA) reached $9.564 billion by the end of January 2025, marking an increase from $9.342 billion recorded in December 2024.

According to the latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), remittances in January stood at $222 million, up from $203 million in December and $186 million in November.

RDA provides banking, payment, and investment solutions to Non-Resident Pakistanis (NRPs), including those holding Non-Resident Pakistan Origin Cards (POC). By January 2025, a total of 778,697 accounts had been registered under the initiative.

According to Arif Habib Limited, since its launch in September 2020, total net investments made through RDA have reached $1.337 billion. Overseas Pakistanis have invested $479 million in Conventional Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPCs), $799 million in Islamic NPCs, and $59 million in Roshan Equity Investments.

Additionally, RDA accounts hold a balance of $428 million, while net repatriable liabilities stand at $1.801 billion.