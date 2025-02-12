Sign inSubscribe
National Assembly approves lawmakers’ salary hike amid opposition protests

PTI lawmakers staged a heated protest as the bill raised parliamentarians' monthly salaries to Rs519,000 from Rs180,000.

By Monitoring Desk

The National Assembly passed the Members of Parliament (Salaries and Allowances) (Amendment) Bill 2025, increasing lawmakers’ monthly salaries to Rs519,000 from Rs180,000. The bill, already approved by the Senate, faced strong opposition from PTI lawmakers, who protested during the session.

According to media reports, Romina Khurshid Alam tabled the legislation, while Federal Minister for Law Azam Nazeer Tarar did not oppose it. The bill empowers the Senate Finance Committee to determine future salary adjustments for members of both houses. 

According to the statement of objects and reasons, the amendment aims to correct an omission regarding the Senate’s House Finance Committee and reinforce Parliament’s financial autonomy.

The session turned chaotic as PTI lawmakers disrupted proceedings, chanting slogans, pointing out quorum issues, and ultimately forcing an adjournment. 

The tension escalated further when Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar responded to PTI’s objections. Lawmakers from the opposition tore copies of the agenda and accused the assembly of being a “fake Parliament.” In response, Tarar challenged them to put their claims in writing and refuse their salaries if they considered the assembly illegitimate.

Despite the commotion, the bill was passed by a majority. In addition, six other bills, including the Pakistan Environmental Protection (Amendment) Bill 2025 and the Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill 2025, were introduced and referred to the standing committees for further deliberation.

Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

