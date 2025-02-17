Microsoft to invest $700 million in Poland’s AI and cybersecurity

Microsoft has unveiled plans to invest $700 million (2.8 billion zloty) in Poland, focusing on expanding its existing data centre to support AI development, strengthen cybersecurity, and boost the country’s competitiveness.

The announcement was made by Microsoft Vice Chair and President Brad Smith in Warsaw, alongside Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

“This investment by Microsoft represents an enormous vote of confidence in the Polish people, in the Polish economy, in the government of Poland and its leadership,” Smith said.

“We do not make investments of this magnitude lightly. But we have the confidence to invest here in Poland because of the work of recent years and what that has enabled us to look forward and see for the future.”

In 2020, Microsoft initially committed $1 billion to Poland, including the establishment of its first regional data centre, which began operations in 2023. Now, Smith has announced the “second phase” of the investment, which will run until the summer of 2026 and involve expanding AI capabilities and data centre capacity.

As part of its plans, Microsoft aims to “strengthen our cybersecurity work with the Polish defence forces,” a collaboration that has deepened since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

“One of the things we’ve seen first hand is how critical Poland has been for the defence of Ukraine,” Smith said. “We want to take cybersecurity to the next level, by building our AI competences and by working with the defence forces to ensure Poland remains at the technological frontier.”