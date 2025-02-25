Mari energies announces major gas and condensate discovery in Waziristan block

Mari Energies Limited, a key player in Pakistan’s energy exploration sector, has announced a significant gas and condensate discovery at the Spinwam-1 exploratory well in the Waziristan Block, located in North Waziristan District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province. This discovery marks a major breakthrough in the region’s hydrocarbon potential and could bolster Pakistan’s efforts to reduce its energy deficit.

Spinwam-1, the second exploratory well in the Waziristan Block, was spudded on May 28, 2024, and drilled to a total depth of 4,400 meters. Initial testing of the Samanasuk Formation has yielded promising results, with a flow rate of 12.96 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas and approximately 20 barrels per day (bbl/day) of condensate at a 32/64-inch choke. The wellhead flowing pressure was recorded at 2,127 pounds per square inch gauge (psig).

Mari Energies Limited operates the Waziristan Block with a 55% working interest, while joint venture partners Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) and Orient Petroleum Inc. hold 35% and 10% interests, respectively. OGDCL, Pakistan’s largest exploration and production company, brings extensive expertise to the project, while Orient Petroleum Inc. adds strategic value as a minority stakeholder.

The discovery has opened a new hydrocarbon play within the Waziristan Block, signalling potential for further exploration and development in the region. Testing is ongoing, including post-acid job assessments and evaluations of additional targeted formations, to fully determine the well’s production capabilities.

This discovery is a significant development for Pakistan’s energy sector, which has long struggled with energy shortages and reliance on imports. The Waziristan Block, located in a historically under-explored region, now emerges as a promising frontier for hydrocarbon exploration.

The announcement was made through a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), as per regulatory requirements.

As testing progresses, stakeholders will closely monitor the results to determine the commercial viability of the Spinwam-1 well and its implications for future exploration in the Waziristan Block.