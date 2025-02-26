FBR launches Centralised Customs Examination System in Karachi

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has introduced a Centralised Customs Examination System to streamline and expedite the clearance process for imported consignments. A Centralised Examination Unit (CEU) has been established in Karachi, where all inspections of incoming shipments will be completed within a day.

The initiative, implemented through Customs General Order No. 1 of 2025, aims to enhance transparency, reduce clearance delays, and facilitate trade.

Under the new system, imported consignments arriving at Karachi’s terminals will be randomly assigned for inspection by the Customs Computerized System (CCS). Goods declarations (GDs) filed at Appraisement Collectorates East, West, and SAPT, Karachi will be processed through the CEU, with plans for a nationwide rollout, including Port Qasim, in the next phase.

The Chief Collector of Customs Appraisement (South), Karachi will oversee the CEU, appointing deputy and assistant collectors to address system-related and operational issues. Examination appraisers will be assigned to different terminals on a rotational basis, with their allocations randomized every three days—or extended up to a week based on operational requirements. The CCS will distribute container and Less-than-Container Load (LCL) consignments randomly among the examination officers.

According to the FBR, all examinations should be completed the same day, with any pending inspections carried forward by the same examiner the following day. If additional documents are required but not uploaded within the same day, the CCS will reassign the consignment to another available examiner at the same terminal the next day.

The new procedure aligns with the Customs Act, 1969, as well as existing valuation rulings, Customs General Orders, public notices, and relevant regulatory instructions. The FBR aims to improve efficiency, reduce bottlenecks, and ensure compliance through this digitally managed customs examination framework.