FTO exposes tax fraud using Sindh clerk’s CNIC, orders inquiry into cybercriminals

The Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) has uncovered a tax fraud case where cybercriminals misused the CNIC of a junior clerk in Sindh to file fraudulent income tax returns, creating a tax liability of Rs63 million against a non-existent property, BR reported.

The complainant, currently employed in the Sindh government’s Services & General Administration Department, was unknowingly registered for income tax and had fake returns filed for tax years 2014 and 2015, falsely declaring an annual salary of Rs6.5 million.

The FTO’s order highlighted the failure of Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited (PRAL) to provide the phone number and email address used for registration, making it difficult to trace the perpetrators.

The fraud led to an ex parte assessment by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), adding Rs180 million in fictitious property value to the complainant’s records. Subsequently, the tax department moved to recover the amount by attaching his salary account, causing financial distress to his family.

The FTO has instructed FBR to immediately detach the salary account and conduct an inquiry into the fraudulent registration. The Directorate General of Intelligence and Investigation (Inland Revenue) has been tasked with tracing the cybercriminals through IP addresses and mobile data.

Additionally, the FTO has recommended revising the ex parte assessment order and ensuring that future online registrations are thoroughly verified to prevent similar frauds.